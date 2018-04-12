Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim hurlers to face Meath in championship opener on 5 May

Neil McManus and his Antrim colleagues will face Laois again on 19 May

Antrim hurlers' championship campaign will begin with their Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Meath in Navan on 5 May.

The Saffrons will host Carlow at Corrigan Park on 12 May before facing Laois in Cushendall a week later.

Laois defeated Antrim on 18 March to send Antrim back to Division Two of the Hurling League.

Further group games follow against Westmeath, Kerry in June before the top two teams go forward to the final at Croke Park on 1 July.

The Westmeath game will take place in Mullingar on 2 June before a home contest in Dunloy against the Kingdom a week later.

The Joe McDonagh Cup is the new second-tier competition with Derry, Down and Armagh involved in the now third-tier Christy Ring Cup.

JOE MCDONAGH CUP FIXTURES

Round One - 5 May (15:00 BST) Meath v Antrim - Navan Carlow v Kerry - Cullen Park Laois v Westmeath - Portlaoise

Round Two - 12 May (17:00) Antrim v Carlow - Aughrim

Round Two - 13 May Westmeath v Meath - Mullingar Kerry v Laois - Tralee

Round Three - 19 May (15:00 BST) Antrim v Laois - Cushendall Carlow v Meath - Cullen Park

Round Three - 20 May Kerry v Westmeath - Tralee

Round Four - 2 June (15:00) Meath v Kerry - Navan Laois v Carlow - Portlaoise Westmeath v Antrim - Mullingar

Round Five - 9 June (15:00) Meath v Laois - Navan Carlow v Westmeath - Cullen Park Antrim v Kerry - Mullingar

Final - 1 July 1st placed team v 2nd placed team - Croke Park

CHRISTY RING CUP FIXTURES

Round One - Group One - 12 May (15:00 unless stated) Wicklow v Mayo - Aughrim Kildare v Roscommon - Tralee

Round One - Group Two - 12 May (15:00 unless stated) Derry v London - Ballinascreen, 13:00 Down v Armagh - Ballycran

Round Two - Group One - 19 May (15:00 unless stated) Roscommon v Wicklow - Dr Hyde Park Mayo v Kildare - Castlebar

Round Two - Group Two - 19 May (15:00 unless stated) Armagh v Derry - Athletic Grounds London v Down - Ruislip (time tbc)

Round Three - Group One - 2 June (15:00 unless stated) Wicklow v Kildare - Aughrim Roscommon v Mayo - Dr Hyde Park

Round Three - Group Two - 2 June (15:00 unless stated) Derry v Down - Ballinascreen, 13:00 Armagh v London - Athletic Grounds, 13:00

Semi-finals: 9 June 1st Group One v 2nd Group Two - tbc 1st Group Two v 2nd Group One - tbc