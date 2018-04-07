In photos: St Ronan's Hogan Cup triumph

St Ronan's College from Lurgan pose for the pre-match photograph before playing in the Hogan Cup final at Croke Park
Rice College's Pat Lambert and Jamie Haughey of St Ronan's
Having qualified by winning the MacRory Cup, St Ronan's faced Rice College of Westport, County Mayo
Here Rioghan Meehan of St Ronan's gets a shot in despite the efforts of Ray Walsh
Rice College's Patrick Chambers and Aaron McCreanor of St Ronan's
Rice led 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time in the big match at Croke Park
It was a goal by Tiarnan Kelly which swung the decider in favour of St Ronan's College
Oisin Smyth of St Ronan's in possession against Rice College's Luke Dawson during the Hogan Cup final
St Ronan's Jamie Haughey lifts the trophy after his school's one-point victory in Dublin
The celebrations begin for St Ronan's after they added the Hogan Cup to their MacRory Cup success
Tiarnan Kelly celebrates with the Hogan Cup
Patrick McGibbon and Eoin McConville celebrate with the trophy after St Ronan's narrow win over Rice College
