Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher says Armagh's Division Three final win over the Ernemen shows that Kieran McGeeney's side are "a bit ahead of us" at the moment.

Armagh earned a 1-16 to 0-17 victory at Croke Park but Gallagher says his team missed a number of good chances to push their scoring total to "20 or 21 points".

The sides meet again in the Ulster SFC on 19 May.