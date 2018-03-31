Football League: Mournemen go down despite win over Tipp as Meath beat Louth

Sean Dornan hit Down's goal after only 15 seconds at Pairc Esler

Down have been relegated to Division Three of the Football League despite their 2-11 to 1-11 win over Tipperary after Meath beat Louth 1-12 to 0-7.

Sean Dornan netted for Down after 15 seconds and while Tipp fought back from four down to lead, Donal O'Hare's penalty helped secure the home win.

Meath trailed 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time in Drogheda but five unanswered points after the restart put them in control.

Donal Lenihan's late goaled set the seal on the Royal County's win.

Tipperary were quickly on terms after Dornan's immediate goal after points from John Keane, Kevin O'Halloran and Jack Kennedy but the home side responded with four unanswered points which included two Conor Maginn scores.

Down's lead remained four at half-time but Kennedy's 50th-minute goal saw Tipp moving into a 1-9 to 1-8 lead.

However, the Mourne County quickly regained the lead as O'Hare netted his 55th-minute penalty although news was already coming through from Drogheda that Meath were in control.

Tipperary, whose promotion hopes were ended in dramatic fashion after Cavan's last-gasp win last weekend, had Robbie Kiely sent off late on after he was handed a second yellow card.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Allianz Football League fixtures - Saturday, 31 March Division Two Down v Tipperary Newry, 15:00 BST Louth v Meath Drogheda, 15:00

Division Three final Armagh v Fermanagh Croke Park, 17:00

Division Four final Carlow v Laois Croke Park, 15:00

Allianz Football League fixtures - Sunday, 1 April Division One final Dublin v Galway Croke Park, 16:00