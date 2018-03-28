All-Ireland Schools: St Ronan's advance to Hogan Cup decider

Rioghan Meehan scored the first of St Ronan's two goals

St Ronan's College have beaten Kerry champions Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to reach the Hogan Cup final.

Substitute Josh Megoran scored a vital 53rd minute goal as the Armagh college clinched victory by 2-10 to 1-10.

St Ronan's, who won their first MacRory Cup title earlier this month, held off a late fight back in a tightly-contested semi-final in Abbotstown.

The Lurgan school will play Rice College, Westport in the final at Croke Park on Saturday, 7 April.

Megoran's goal in the closing minutes proved to be the decisive score as St Ronan's were forced to come from behind after making a strong start to the game.

The Ulster champions were five-points clear after just nine minutes when Rioghan Meehan finished a strong passing move by chipping his shot over Pobalscoil's Eoin Ó Brosnacháin and into the net.

Former All-Ireland winners Chorca Dhuibhne cut the gap to two points with Ruairí Ó Beagloach, the brother of Kerry senior player Brian, among those on target.

A Dylan Geaney goal levelled the tie at 1-5 apiece in the 26th minute, and the Dingle school led by 1-7 to 1-6 at the break.

In an end-to-end start to the second half, three points by Rory McConville helped St Ronan's to level the game on 1-9 apiece entering the final quarter.

Eoin McConville put his side back into the lead in the 49th minute before Megoran's strike pushed them further ahead and a late rally by Chorca Dhuibne was repelled by some excellent defending.

St Ronan's will now face Rice College, Westport in the decider after the Mayo side defeated Naas CBS in their semi-final.