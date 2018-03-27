BBC Sport - Where has it all gone wrong for Derry footballers as they drop to Division Four?

Where has it all gone wrong for Derry?

Irish News GAA writer Cahair O'Kane believes Derry's coaching structure needs to be overhauled after the county's shock relegation to Division Four of the Football League.

"They need to take a serious look at it. Over the last 10 years (Derry have got) £1.13m third only to Dublin and Cork in terms of games development and coaching grants and yet they are now in Division Four," O'Kane BBC Radio Foyle's Dessie McCallion.

Derry played in the Division One Final against Dublin as recently as 2014.

