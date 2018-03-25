Football League Division One: Donegal relegated as Mayo snatch dramatic draw

Donegal faced Mayo in the Division One relegation battle at Ballybofey

Donegal footballers suffered a last-gasp relegation from Division One as Kevin McLoughlin's point earned Mayo a 0-13 to 0-13 draw at Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner's side looked safe after moving 0-13 to 0-10 up after 64 minutes but Donegal were punished for coughing up possession in the closing stages.

The draw means Mayo will be in Division One for a 22nd consecutive season.

Also in Division One, Monaghan surprised Dublin 2-12 to 0-17 at Croke Park as Tyrone beat Kerry 1-17 to 0-14.

Those two games were effectively dead rubbers with the Dubs already assured of a place in the Division One final against Galway and Monaghan, Tyrone and Kerry safe from relegation.

However, Monaghan will take great heart from the county's first Croke Park win over the Dubs as they prepare for the championship.

Mayo will remain in Division One for a 22nd consecutive season

Mayo punish late Donegal misses

Mayo, beaten All-Ireland finalists over the last two years, looked set to run away with the Ballybofey contest as they dominated early on to move into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 10 minutes despite being without injured influential duo Lee Keegan and Cillian O'Connor.

Stephen Rochford's side could have notched a couple of early goals with the 2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran blazing a particularly good chance over the bar for Mayo's fifth point after Neil McGee had been caught out of position.

However, Ciaran Thompson's point started a run of seven unanswered Donegal scores as surprise inclusion Patrick McBrearty and man of the match Eoghan Ban Gallagher both fired over two glorious points apiece.

After leading 0-9 to 0-6 at the break, Donegal's advantage remained three at 0-11 to 0-8 as Tom Parsons missed another Mayo goal chance.

Two Conor Loftus frees cut Donegal's lead to one by the 54th minute but after Loftus blazed another goal opportunity wide, the home team move three up again with only six minute of normal time left thanks to superb scores from Jamie Brennan and Odhran MacNiallais.

But Donegal wasted a couple of chances to kill off Mayo and after corner-back Eoin O'Donoghue strode upfield to score, McBrearty dropped a shot short which allowed the visitors to attack once more as unchallenged McLoughlin swung over a glorious equaliser from 45 metres.

After Mayo's perennial devastation on the big stage on so many occasions, their joy was unconfined after the final whistle.

Vinny Corey scored one of Monaghan's goals in their surprise win over Dublin

Monaghan shock Dubs at Croke Park

At Croke Park, a glorious late goal by Jack McCarron helped Malachy O'Rourke's Monaghan claim a morale-boosting win over the All-Ireland champions.

McCarron's delightful 66th-minute chip over Dublin keeper Evan Comerford put Monaghan one ahead and while Brian Fenton then levelled, Fintan Kelly's late point ensured the Farney men's win.

A burst of four straight points put the Dubs 0-5 to 0-2 ahead early on but Vinny Corey's 13th-minute goal saw Monaghan take a one-point lead with the side then going in level 0-8 to 1-5 at the break.

Dublin looked to be taking control as points from Niall Scully, Dean Rock and substitute Colm Basquel put them two up with four minutes left but McCarron's exquisite finish then turned the game in Monaghan's favour.

McClure goal helps Tyrone see off Kerry

At Omagh, Declan McClure's late goal helped Tyrone subdue Kerry in the other Division One dead rubber.

The Kingdom led 0-5 to 0-2 and 0-7 to 0-4 but Tyrone hit six of the remaining eight scores before the break to move 0-10 to 0-9 ahead, helped by Lee Brennan's third point in injury-time.

Kerry did draw level three times in the opening ten minutes of the second half but could not get their noses in front as Brennan's accuracy from placed balls favoured Tyrone's cause.

Frank Burns further enhancing his growing reputation for the Red Hands with an eye-catching display at the back.

Peter Harte emerged as a major figure following a quiet opening half, setting up the scores that kept his side in front.

Tyrone recovered from Ronan O'Neill's missed penalty in the 56th minute as he fired wide with Harte and Cathal McShane combining for McClure to palm to the net for the crucial score two minutes later.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Dublin 0-17 Monaghan 2-12 Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13 Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-16 Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 0-14

Division Two Roscommon 0-17 Cork 1-11 Meath 4-14 Down 1-14 Clare 3-12 Louth 1-11 Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10

Division Three Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-08 Longford 1-09 Fermanagh 1-10 Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12 Westmeath 1-14 Offaly 1-20