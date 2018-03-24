BBC Sport - Tina Hannon hits 1-8 as Slaughtneil retain All-Ireland Club Camogie title

Heroic Hannon helps Slaughtneil retain camogie title

Offaly woman Tina Hannon hits 1-8 as Slaughtneil retain the All-Ireland Club Camogie title by beating Galway side Sarsfields 2-11 to 1-9 at Clones.

Louise Dougan notched Slaughtneil's second goal from a penalty as the Derry club repeated their final victory over the same opposition 12 months ago.

