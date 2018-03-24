BBC Sport - Slaughtneil win back-to-back All-Ireland Camogie titles
Slaughtneil win back-to-back All-Ireland Camogie titles
- From the section Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil win back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie titles after seeing off Sarsfields 2-11 to 1-9 at Clones.
The Derry club also defeated the Galway outfit in last year's final.
