BBC Sport - Slaughtneil win back-to-back All-Ireland Camogie titles

Slaughtneil win back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie titles after seeing off Sarsfields 2-11 to 1-9 at Clones.

The Derry club also defeated the Galway outfit in last year's final.

