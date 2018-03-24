BBC Sport - Holy Trinity prevail over St. Eunan's in MacLarnon replay

Holy Trinity prevail over St Eunan's in MacLarnon replay

Holy Trinity Cookstown win the MacLarnon Cup after defeating St Eunan's Letterkenny 2-08 to 0-13 after extra-time in the replay at Celtic Park.

Tiernan Mackle hit Cookstown's first-half goal as the sides were level 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time and despite Shane Murphy's successful second-half penalty, St Eunan's fought back to force extra-time.

However Oran Mulgrew's score late in extra-time secured Holy Trinity's victory.

Top videos

Video

Holy Trinity prevail over St Eunan's in MacLarnon replay

Video

Swimming shockwaves, dazzling gymnasts & Brownlees stunned

Video

Watch: Inside the Man City team bus at Anfield

Video

Wilby stages late surge to win shock 200m breaststroke gold

Video

Watch: Superb England win men's gymnastics team gold

Video

De Bruyne recalls 'distant' relationship with Mourinho

Video

Willmott stuns Miley to win dramatic 400m IM gold

Video

Hursey, 11, wins with 'fearless' display but Wales are beaten

Video

Pundits predictions: Who will win the 2018 Masters?

  • From the section Golf
Video

The fall guy - gymnast's triple nightmare

Video

Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out

Video

Emotional Robinson wins 'fantastic' gold

Video

'A roar heard around the world' - Garcia's Masters moment

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired