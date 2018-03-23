Football League: Donegal v Mayo among relegation and promotion shootouts

Donegal will face Mayo at Ballybofey on Sunday in a Division One relegation shootout

Allianz Football League Date: Sunday, 25 March Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 14:45 BST

Donegal look likely to be without key forward Patrick McBrearty for Sunday's Football League Division One relegation shootout with Mayo.

McBrearty is still troubled by the quad muscle injury which forced him to miss the defeats by Tyrone and Monaghan.

The losers in Ballybofey will suffer the drop although a draw will be enough to keep Mayo in Division One.

The McHugh brothers Ryan and Mark could return along with Odhran MacNiallais and Martin McElhinney.

All four missed last weekend's game in Clones because of a virus.

Mayo without Keegan and O'Connor

Mayo will be without influential duo Lee Keegan and Cillian O'Connor after both suffered injuries in last weekend's heavy home defeat by Tyrone.

Keegan suffered a dislocated shoulder in a challenge by Tyrone's Padraig McNulty which led to the Red Hand midfielder's red card while O'Connor is expected to be out for over a month because of his hamstring injury.

McNulty has failed in his attempt to have his automatic one-match suspension overturned as Mickey Harte makes eight changes from the win in Castlebar for the game against Kerry in Omagh.

Niall Sludden and Hugh Pat McGeary were both not considered because of injury for a game which will have no effect on the relegation places or the top of the table, with Dublin and Galway already guaranteed to play in the Division One final.

Niall Morgan replaces Michael O'Neill in goal with Ronan McNamee, Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNabb, Rory Brennan, Conall McCann and Ronan O'Neill taking over from Cathal McCarron, Conor Meyler, McGeary, Sludden, Connor McAliskey and Mark Bradley.

Dublin's game against Monaghan at Croke Park is effectively a dead rubber with the Dubs certain to be in the league final and Monaghan having guaranteed safety by beating Donegal last weekend.

Cavan face Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni on Sunday

Cavan's second chance to earn promotion

In Division Two, Cavan have a winner-takes-all promotion game against Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni.

Mattie McGleenan's Breffni side squandered a chance to guarantee their promotion as they lost narrowly in Roscommon last Sunday and this weekend's game is certain to be a high-pressure occasion.

Down are in the relegation mix as they have four points from five games with their away game against second-bottom Meath taking place in Navan on Sunday.

A Meath victory on Sunday will drop Down into the relegation places with only their postponed game against Tipperary to follow.

Meath also have their postponed game against relegated Louth still to play although it will not take place if they are also relegated this weekend.

Fermanagh in promotion shootout with Longford

In Division Three, Fermanagh will be involved in a straight shootout for promotion against Longford at Pearse Park.

A draw will not be enough for the Ernemen as Longford have a superior scoring difference.

Armagh's away game in Wexford is a dead rubber with Kieran McGeeney's side guaranteed promotion after their draw against Fermanagh last weekend and Wexford already relegated.

Derry face Sligo at Markievicz Park with both still in danger of making the drop.

An Offaly victory against Westmeath in Mullingar - unlikely as that seems - will mean that the losers in Sligo will suffer the drop along with already-relegated Wexford.

In Division Four, after their home defeat by already-promoted Carlow last weekend, Antrim need to win in Limerick on Sunday and hope that the leaders beat Laois at Cullen Park to keep their hopes alive.

If those results go Antrim's way, the Saffrons would then clinch promotion by winning their outstanding game against Laois, who have 10 points from five games.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, A McCrory; R McNabb, F Burns, R Brennan; C Cavanagh, D McClure; M Donnelly (capt), P Harte, C McCann; L Brennan, C McShane, R O'Neill.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES - 15:00 BST UNLESS STATED

Division One Dublin v Monaghan Croke Park Donegal v Mayo Ballybofey Kildare v Galway Newbridge Tyrone v Kerry Omagh

Division Two Roscommon v Cork Dr Hyde Park Meath v Down Navan Clare v Louth Ennis Cavan v Tipperary Kingspan Breffni

Division Three Wexford v Armagh Wexford Park, 13:00 Longford v Fermanagh Pearse Park Sligo v Derry Markievicz Park Westmeath v Offaly Mullingar