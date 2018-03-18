BBC Sport - 'We played in fits and starts' - Derry boss Damian McErlain
'We played in fits and starts' - Derry boss McErlain
Derry manager Damian McErlain says conceding three goals took some of the gloss away from his team's win against Wexford.
"We played in fits and starts today really and our lapses in concentration when we weren't really going at it cost us goals, which is disappointing," said McErlain, whose side have boosted their chances of avoiding relegation.
"When you score 2-20 and you concede the three goals to take the shine of it, and they probably did."
