Hurling League Division One B: Antrim relegated after play-off defeat by Laois

Antrim's stay in Hurling League Division 1B is over after they were defeated 1-16 to 0-17 by Laois in Sunday's relegation play-off in Dunloy.

Paddy Purcell fired in the only goal of the game to help Laois to a 1-9- to 0-7 lead at the interval.

Antrim fought back and moved in front but Laois regained the lead before Eoghan Campbell's late leveller.

Laois pulled one clear before Ross King slotted over to seal victory.

Neil McManus opened the scoring with the first of his nine points for the Saffrons and it was level when Purcell burst through to net after 30 minutes.

A five-point deficit at the break became just one early in the second as McManus rattled over three points before James McNaughton made it four without reply.

Conor Johnston equalised but the dangerous King kept chalking up points for the visitors in a tight contest.

Saffrons take lead

Burke split the posts to edge Antrim in front but back came Laois again with two points without reply.

A decisive moment came when Enda Rowland produced an excellent to keep out a penalty from McManus, who then made it 0-16 to 1-13.

However, it was King who had the final say as his 10th point ensured Division 1B status for Laois.

Meanwhile, Down lost their third Division 2B Hurling final in five years after Mayo claimed a first ever title following a 1-15 to 0-14 win at Breffni Park.

Down were 14-point winners over a weakened Mayo side in their last group game last weekend, but it was hugely different in the final although they led 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.

Kenny Feeney scored 11 points - seven in the second half, as Mayo held out for a four-point triumph.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Division 1A relegation play-off Cork 0-21 Waterford 1-13

Division 1B relegation play-off Antrim 0-17 Laois 1-16