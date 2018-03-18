Rory Gallagher praises his team's battling spirit after 13-man Fermanagh hold on to clinch a draw against Armagh, keeping their Division Three promotion hopes alive.

Daniel Teague and Aidan Breen were both dismissed as the two Ulster rivals finished on seven points apiece ahead of their Ulster championship quarter-final on 19 May.

"In seven or eight weeks time we'll back here on a Saturday night against Armagh and going by today there's not a lot between the two teams and it's going to be a serious battle," said Gallagher.