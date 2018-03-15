Patrick McBrearty: Donegal could be minus star forward in vital Monaghan game

Niall Sludden's goal helped Tyrone beat Donegal last weekend

Donegal could again be without Patrick McBrearty in Sunday's crucial Division One Football League game against Monaghan at Clones.

Star forward McBrearty missed last weekend's defeat by Tyrone which left them on two points from five games.

Another loss would leave Donegal on the brink of relegation with just their final game against Mayo to follow.

Tyrone's win moved them to four points alongside Kerry and Mayo who they face in Castlebar on Sunday.

Mayo were also victorious last weekend as they accounted for Kildare in Newbridge.

The victors in the Castlebar contest will almost certainly be guaranteed Division One football next Spring although there remains the possibility that a team on six points could be relegated on 25 March.

Darren McCurry has opted out of the Tyrone panel because of work commitments

The big news coming out of the Tyrone camp this week was Darren McCurry's decision to quit the squad for now because of work commitments.

Forward McCurry has had little game time so far in the league although he insisted that his current work location in north Antrim was making it increasingly different to train on the required three or four nights a week.

In addition to possibly being without McBrearty, Donegal boss Declan Bonner could also be missing Martin O'Reilly and Paul Brennan at Clones because of knock while Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath also remain short of fitness.

Monaghan will be without Fintan Kelly following his straight red card in the defeat by Galway.

The Farney County's neighbours Cavan will secure Division One Football for next season if they beat Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

After drawing their opening in Clare, Cavan scarcely looked like promotion contenders but the Breffni men have since clinched wins over Louth, Meath, Cork and Down.

Down's defeat at Breffni Park last weekend kept them uncomfortably near the bottom of the table and the continuation of their awful home forward against Tipperary on Sunday would see the Mournemen in a relegation spot ahead of the final round of games if Meath earn their expected away win over seemingly doomed Louth.

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh will earn promotion from Division Three if they beat Fermanagh on Sunday

Big game in Division Three is Fermanagh's meeting with table-toppers Armagh at Enniskillen.

An Armagh victory will guarantee them promotion and put a further huge dent in Fermanagh's prospects of ascending into Division Two after defeat by Westmeath ended their 100% record last weekend.

Longford, on seven points, host Westmeath, who have eight, in the other game in Division Three which will have a huge bearing on the promotion picture.

At the bottom of the table, Derry should boost their chances of avoiding the drop by handing Wexford a sixth straight defeat.

The Oak Leafers are third from bottom on two points - just ahead of Offaly on scoring difference.

Antrim, meanwhile, will have to avoid defeat against Division Four leaders Carlow at Corrigan Park to maintain realistic hopes of promotion.

Carlow and Laois both have won their opening five games, with the Saffrons on seven points from four matches following their potentially damaging draw against strugglers Wicklow.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY - 19:00 GMT

Division One Kerry v Kildare Tralee

Division Two Cork v Clare Pairc Ui Rinn

Sunday - 14:00 GMT unless stated

Division One

Division One Monaghan v Donegal Clones Mayo v Tyrone Castlebar Galway v Dublin Salthill

Division Two Down v Tipperary Newry Louth v Meath Gaelic Grounds Rocommon v Cavan Dr Hyde Park

Division Three Derry v Wexford Celtic Park, 13:00 Offaly v Sligo Tullamore Longford v Westmeath Pearse Park Fermanagh v Armagh Enniskillen