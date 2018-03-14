Darren McCurry quits Red Hands squad for rest of season

Darren McCurry will concentrate of club football with Edendork this season

Tyrone forward Darren McCurry has opted out of the county panel for the rest of 2018 because of work commitments.

McCurry started Tyrone's first league game away to Galway but since then has seen very little game time.

"We have a lot of work in North Antrim and I was finding it difficult to train three or four nights a week," the Edendork clubman told teamtalkmag.com.

"I will concentrate with the club for the season ahead and I will review my situation after that."

He added: "That is the level of commitment that you have to give to county football and I feel that I'm not in the position to do that at the moment."

McCurry, who informed manager Mickey Harte of his decision earlier this week, was a substitute away to Kildare and only came on in injury time against Monaghan and Donegal.