BBC Sport - Neil McManus says Antrim hurlers' Offaly win boosts morale for Laois relegation play-off

Win in Offaly boosts Antrim spirits for Laois play-off

Neil McManus says Antrim hurlers' surprise win in Offaly will boost their morale for the Division One B relegation play-off against Laois.

Top videos

Video

Win in Offaly boosts Antrim spirits for Laois play-off

Video

Watch: North scores from brilliant Watkin interception for Wales

Video

Highlights: Wales 38-14 Italy

Video

GB win super G silver and bronze

Video

Wenger praises 'desire and spirit' of Gunners

Video

Highlights: Ireland beat Scotland to become Six Nations champions

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best moments

Video

Highlights: France 22-16 England

Video

How West Ham pitch invasions unfolded

Video

'Huge emotional win' as Italy beat Wales

Video

Five best tries as Japan beat GB to Quad Nations bronze

Video

Best says Irish will need to 'dig deep' to land Grand Slam

Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired