Football League Division Three: Westmeath 0-14 Fermanagh 1-9

Four Seamus Quigley points helped Fermanagh lead 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time in Mullingar

Fermanagh footballers' promotion hopes took a hit as Westmeath fought back from five down to win in Mullingar.

The Erne County went into the game with a 100% record but the defeat means they still have work to do to clinch a Division Two spot.

Four Seamus Quigley points helped Fermanagh lead 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Eamon Maguire's goal seemed to have halted Westmeath's revival as Fermanagh moved four up again before the home side exploited Cian McManus' departure.

McManus had already been yellow carded when he picked up a black card which meant the Ernemen played the closing 12 minutes of the game with 14 players.

Westmeath exploited the man advantage as they hit six unanswered points with Ger Egan nudging the home side ahead in the second minute of injury-time before John Connellan doubled their advantage in the last play of the contest.

With Armagh on top of Division Three after beating Derry on Saturday night, the defeat drops Fermanagh to third in the table with Westmeath moving ahead of the Ernemen on scoring difference.

Fermanagh will face Armagh in a vital derby next Sunday before their concluding game against the other promotion contenders Longford who sit on seven points.

Tommy McDaniel's points gave the home side an early lead in Mulligar but Fermanagh responded with five unanswered scores which included three Quigley frees.

Westmeath's attack was struggling despite a series of impressive midfield fetches by star player John Heslin and Fermanagh looked more potent in attack with Quigley hitting a goal chance over the bar just before the break to leave the Ernemen five ahead.

The home side hit six of the first eight scores in the second half to cut Fermanagh's lead to the minimum but the Ernemen looked back in control when Maguire netted on 60 minutes after good work by Ryan Jones and Quigley.

However then came arguably the key moment of the contest as McManus, who had been walking a disciplinary tightrope all match, received his marching orders after adding a black card to his earlier yellow.

With the man advantage, Westmeath hit the last six scores of the match Fermanagh keeper Tomas Treacy conceding the free which led to Heslin's equaliser and then delivering a misdirected clearance which allowed Egan to strike the home team ahead.

For good measure, Connellan added to Westmeath's lead in the final play after the home side had again won possession from a Treacy kickout.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10 Kildare 1-12 Mayo 1-19 Dublin 2-17 Kerry 0-11

Division Two Tipperary 2-19 Louth 0-09 Clare 2-12 Roscommon 2-19 Meath 1-15 Cork 2-16

Division Three Sligo 0-18 Longford 2-12 Westmeath 0-14 Fermanagh 1-09