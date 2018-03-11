Hurling League Division One B: Offaly 2-18 Antrim 2-21

Neil McManus again notched some crucial scores for Antrim

Nigel Elliott's injury-time goal earned Antrim hurlers a morale-boosting 2-21 to 2-18 Division One B win over Offaly.

Antrim were already certain to be in the relegation play-off but the win in Birr should give the Saffrons renewed belief for that vital game.

Daniel McCloskey's goal helped the Saffrons lead 1-10 to 1-9 at half-time, with Peter Geraghty netting for Offaly.

After Antrim led by three, Shane Dooley's goal brought Offaly level but Elliott's goal sealed the Saffrons win.

Sambo McNaughton's charges matched the hosts well throughout this contest, but it took a bit of magic to push them over the line and record a three-point win.

In front of 2,000 spectators, early scores from Conor McCann and Conor Johnston helped Antrim to a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, before McCloskey's 10th-minute goal opened up a four-point gap.

Offaly fought back with a goal of their own from Geraghty in the 15th minute, following good work from Shane Kinsella.

The hosts continued to work hard with Joe Bergin levelling soon after.

Offaly constantly pressed with David King, Bergin and Cillian Kiely on target in this fast moving match.

Antrim were sharp up front, with Neil McManus firing four first half points, and five of the Saffrons' six starting forwards on target before the break, as Antrim took a 1-10 to 1-9 interval lead.

This game proved equally tight on the restart, with a Shane Dooley goal levelling the tie at 2-13 to 1-16 after 52 minutes.

Antrim twice levelled and indeed edged 1-19 to 2-15 ahead, before Elliott's goal sealed their win.