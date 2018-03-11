Football League, Division One: Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10

Conor McManus made his first start of the league for Monaghan

Monaghan's three-match winning run in Division One of the Football League was ended as in-form Galway exploited the first-half dismissal of Fintan Kelly.

Galway were 0-7 to 0-5 down when Kelly was red carded for a silly kick on Eoghan Kerin on 33 minutes.

Kelly had won a free and his petulance also led to the free being reversed.

With a man advantage, Galway hit six unanswered points to move four up and went on to win comfortably with Kieran Hughes' goal coming in injury-time.

Hughes' performance was one of the few bright spots for Malachy O'Rourke's side as he hit 1-3.

Galway's win maintained their 100% record and almost certainly assures them of a place in the Division One final with only an unlikely series of results going to deny the Tribesmen.

Monaghan remain on six points after five rounds and look to have already done enough to maintain their Division One status - irrespective of what happens in their final two games.

Ryan McAnespie and Jack McCarron missed half-chances for goals in the early stages as two Barry McHugh frees helped the home side take a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

However two superb long-range points from Hughes helped Monaghan hit five out of six scores as they moved into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead after 29 minutes.

But the game's pivotal moment them came as Kelly, man of the match against Tyrone last time out, stupidly kicked Kerin in the back after he had been fouled by the Galway player.

Referee Barry Cassidy had awarded Galway a 30-metre free for the foul which, if scored, would have increased Monaghan's advantage to three but instead the free was reversed in addition to Kelly's dismissal.

Monaghan still went in two ahead at the break but Galway took control after the restart as a Damien Comer point started a run of six straight scores from the Tribesmen as they moved four ahead after 50 minutes.

That lead was extended to seven by the time the match entered injury-time before Hughes' goal gave the scoreboard a somewhat flattering look for the Farney men as he won a high ball and hammered to the net.