Football League Division Three: Armagh 1-15 0-14 Derry

Kieran McGeeney's side maintained their 100% record in Division Three at the Athletic Grounds

Armagh edged closer to promotion from Division Three of the Football League with a win over Derry which keeps the Oak Leafers in relegation trouble.

Andrew Murnin hit 1-3 from play with Rory Grugan contributing six points.

Murnin's goal gave Armagh an early 1-2 to 0-1 lead but Derry fought back to lead 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time.

However, Armagh bossed the third quarter to move 1-11 to 0-10 ahead and won by four as Grugan blazed a late penalty over the bar.

Derry welcomed back Slaughtneil players Karl McKaigue and Brendan Rogers although the latter was forced off by injury not long after coming on as a substitute.

The Orchard County lost Ethan Rafferty because of a suspected knee injury early on and Joe McElroy was also forced off for the home team in the first half.

In-form Murnin hammered in his first-half goal after a Gregory McCabe shot had come back off the woodwork but Derry fought back from four down to lead by one at the interval - helped by two Emmett Bradley points.

However, scores from Murnin and Aidan Forker quickly restored Armagh's lead after the resumption and after a Bradley free got Derry on terms again, Niall Rowland began a run of four straight Orchard County points.

To their credit, Derry were a much-improved outfit from the opening league games but this latest defeat means they remain on two points from five games and in real relegation trouble with their concluding games against Wexford (home) and Sligo (away) to come.