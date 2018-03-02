BBC Sport - Tiernan McCann struggling to make Ulster SFC - Harte
McCann struggling to make Ulster SFC - Harte
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte believes that four points could be enough to keep the Red Hands in Division One despite just one win from their opening four games.
Harte also said the county has been handed a blow with wing-back Tiernan McCann is struggling to be fit for the start of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after fracturing a knee-cap in the win over Kildare.
