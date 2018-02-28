Slaughtneil manager Damien McEldowney believes his team can become the first Ulster team to win back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie titles.

The reigning champions will defend their title against Sarsfields of Galway at Croke Park on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final.

"These girls have made history before and I don't see why we can't do that again," said McEldowney.