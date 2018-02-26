BBC Sport - St. Ronan's Lurgan qualify for the MacRory Cup final for the first time
St.Ronan's Lurgan reach first MacRory Cup final
- From the section Gaelic Games
St. Ronan's Lurgan are through to the final of the MacRory Cup for the first time after a narrow semi-final win over St. Patrick's Armagh.
Eoin McConville scored a late goal as St Ronan’s held on to clinch a dramatic contest at the Athletic Grounds.
The county Armagh school will face the holders, St Mary's Magherafelt in the final on 19 March.
