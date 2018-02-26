BBC Sport - Donegal manager Declan Bonner says his side were not at their best against Kildare.

Donegal have played better without getting a result - Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner admits his side have produced better performances this season than their display against Kildare, which secured their first league win.

"We definitely played better in the first three matches without getting anything," said a relieved Bonner, who must now prepare his team for a crucial visit to Omagh to face Tyrone.

"We have to get the performance levels to where we had it for the opening games and this time get a result and if we do that we're in with a chance."

