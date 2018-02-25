BBC Sport - Holders St Mary's Magherafelt hit six goals in MacRory semi-final win over Maghera
Holders Magherafelt hit six goals in MacRory semis win
- From the section Gaelic Games
St Mary's Magherafelt manager Kevin Brady describes the holders' 6-7 to 1-13 MacRory Cup semi-final win over south Derry rivals St Pat's Maghera as a "rollercoaster".
"Every time we looked in trouble we got a goal to ease the pressure," said Brady, whose team will face St Ronan's Lurgan in the final on 19 March.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired