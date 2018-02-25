BBC Sport - Holders St Mary's Magherafelt hit six goals in MacRory semi-final win over Maghera

Holders Magherafelt hit six goals in MacRory semis win

St Mary's Magherafelt manager Kevin Brady describes the holders' 6-7 to 1-13 MacRory Cup semi-final win over south Derry rivals St Pat's Maghera as a "rollercoaster".

"Every time we looked in trouble we got a goal to ease the pressure," said Brady, whose team will face St Ronan's Lurgan in the final on 19 March.

