Football League, Division Four: London 0-13 0-17 Antrim

Antrim maintained their promotion challenge in Division Four of the Football League as they grafted to a 0-17 to 0-13 win over London in Ruislip.

The victory keeps Antrim in third spot in the table - one point behind leaders Laois and Carlow who both kept their 100% records after weekend wins.

London, who went into the game on three points, led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time before Antrim took control.

The Saffrons face Laois in Portlaoise next Sunday.

Allianz Football League - Saturday, 24 February Division One Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10 Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14

Division Two Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10

Division Three Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-08

Division Four Waterford 2-09 Carlow 2-12

Football League - Sunday, 25 February Division One Donegal 1-15 Kildare 3-07 Kerry 0-14 Galway 1-14

Division Two Cork 0-11 Cavan 0-14 Down 1-10 Clare 1-12 Louth 0-12 Roscommon 1-21

Division Three Westmeath 0-20 Sligo 0-14 Longford 1-12 Wexford 0-09 Offaly 1-09 Armagh 1-15