Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan has praised his players after they moved further clear at the top of Division Two with a 0-14 to 0-11 win away at Cork.

McGleenan said that Cavan had proved those who had tipped the Breffni men to be relegated wrong and that there was still more to come his side.

"People talked about Cavan being relegated," said McGleenan, "to be standing top of the table, unbeaten so far, we are just delighted."