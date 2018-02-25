Football League Division Three: Offaly 1-09 1-15 Armagh

Kieran McGeeney's side maintained their 100% record in Division Three in Tullamore

Armagh maintained their 100% record in Division Three of the Football League as they earned a 1-15 to 1-9 away win over bottom team Offaly.

The goals came in a 60-second period in the first half as Gregory McCabe's 11th-minute Armagh goal was immediately followed by Sean Doyle's three-pointer.

That left Armagh with a 1-5 to 1-2 lead and their advantage was stretched to 1-7 to 1-2 by the interval.

Three unanswered Armagh points after the break put the game beyond Offaly.

Aidan Forker produced a superb playmaking display for Kieran McGeeney's side with Andrew Murnin and the lively Ethan Rafferty finishing on three points apiece.

Rafferty hit two early points to help Armagh into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead and was also centrally involved in the Orchard County's goal as his shot came back off the crossbar and fell invitingly for McCabe.

The win keeps Armagh ahead of also 100% Fermanagh at the top of the table on eight points, thanks to a superior scoring different, but there is still work to do to achieve promotion with both Longford and Westmeath only two points off the pace.

Offaly remain without a point after a fourth successive defeat.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Allianz Football League - Saturday, 24 February Division One Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10 Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14

Division Two Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10

Division Three Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-08

Division Four Waterford 2-09 Carlow 2-12

Football League - Sunday, 25 February Division One Donegal 1-15 Kildare 3-07 Kerry 0-14 Galway 1-14

Division Two Cork 0-11 Cavan 0-14 Down 1-10 Clare 1-12 Louth 0-12 Roscommon 1-21

Division Three Westmeath 0-20 Sligo 0-14 Longford 1-12 Wexford 0-09 Offaly 1-09 Armagh 1-15