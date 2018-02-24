BBC Sport - Rory Gallagher pleased with Fermanagh's win over Derry despite defensive sloppiness
Gallagher pleased with Erne win despite defensive 'sloppiness'
Rory Gallagher says Fermanagh's first-half display in the 1-16 to 3-8 League win over Derry was "excellent" but was concerned by the concession of three "sloppy goals".
The win maintains Fermanagh's 100% record in Division Three as they remain on target for promotion.
