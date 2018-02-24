BBC Sport - Malachy O'Rourke delighted as Monaghan beat Tyrone in Ulster derby
O'Rourke delighted after Monaghan's win over Tyrone
- From the section Gaelic Games
Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke is pleased after his team beat Ulster rivals Tyrone 0-15 to 0-14 in the Football League Division One game at Castleblayney.
Star forward Conor McManus hit three late points after coming on and O'Rourke said that the player was not risked from the start after feeling sore following last weekend's win over Kerry as he continues to recover from injury.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired