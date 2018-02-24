Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke is pleased after his team beat Ulster rivals Tyrone 0-15 to 0-14 in the Football League Division One game at Castleblayney.

Star forward Conor McManus hit three late points after coming on and O'Rourke said that the player was not risked from the start after feeling sore following last weekend's win over Kerry as he continues to recover from injury.