BBC Sport - Slaughtneil players gave their all says assistant boss John Joe Kearney

Slaughtneil gave their all says assistant boss Kearney

Slaughtneil assistant boss John Joe Kearney says the players "gave their all" in the extra-time All-Ireland Club Football semi-final replay by Nemo Rangers.

The Cork side dominated extra-time to run out 2-19 to 1-14 winners at Portlaoise and Kearney admitted that the involvement of so many of the Derry club's players in the recent All-Ireland Hurling semi-final defeat may have contributed to tired legs.

Top videos

Video

Slaughtneil gave their all says assistant boss Kearney

Video

Billy Big Time, squirrel slalom & Ledecka's double

Video

Highlights: Scotland stun champions England

Video

Highlights: Ireland win thriller against Wales

Video

Scotland were too good for us - Jones

Video

GB suffer bronze medal defeat by Japan

Video

Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze

Video

Highlights: GB's Billy Morgan seals historic big air bronze

Video

Mead strike gives Arsenal WSL win over Everton

Video

Klopp hails 'unbelievably important' Liverpool win

Video

Butland 'best goalkeeper in Britain' - Lambert

Video

Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics

Video

Shelvey miss a huge moment - Howe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired