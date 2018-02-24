BBC Sport - Slaughtneil players gave their all says assistant boss John Joe Kearney
Slaughtneil gave their all says assistant boss Kearney
Slaughtneil assistant boss John Joe Kearney says the players "gave their all" in the extra-time All-Ireland Club Football semi-final replay by Nemo Rangers.
The Cork side dominated extra-time to run out 2-19 to 1-14 winners at Portlaoise and Kearney admitted that the involvement of so many of the Derry club's players in the recent All-Ireland Hurling semi-final defeat may have contributed to tired legs.
