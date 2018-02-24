Football League, Division One: Monaghan 0-15 0-14 Tyrone

Fintan Kelly hit the opening three points of the match in Castleblayney

Monaghan made it three wins out of four in Division One of the Football League as they edged out Tyrone.

The home side twice lead by four in the first half but Tyrone fought back to move 0-7 to 0-6 up at half-time.

Lee Brennan's fifth point put Tyrone 0-10 to 0-8 ahead but Conor McManus' introduction saw Monaghan regain control at Castleblayney.

Three McManus points helped Monaghan lead 0-15 to 0-11 and they held on despite Tyrone's late rally.

The win almost certainly means that Monaghan will maintain their Division One status even if they lose their closing three games but Tyrone remain in the relegation picture after suffering a third defeat in four games.

McManus was named in Monaghan's starting line-up on Friday night but didn't in fact start as Malachy O'Rourke made four late changes to his team.

Fintan Kelly was among the late inclusions and he hit the opening three scores of the match with a further Shane Carey free extending Monaghan's advantage to four by the eighth minute.

After Colm Cavanagh opened Tyrone's account, free-taker Brennan hit the first of his seven points but Monaghan's lead was four again by the 25th minute after a Rory Beggan free was followed by a Colin Walshe score.

However Tyrone responded with five unanswered points in the remaining 10 minutes of the first half which included a Mattie Donnelly shot that skimmed inches over the bar in a let-off for the home side.

Monaghan edged ahead again after the resumption but Tyrone looked to be gaining control after another Brennan free put them 0-10 to 0-8 up in the 48th minute.

But then came McManus' introduction as he immediately stepped up to kick over a sensational free from the sideline before kicking an equaliser two minutes later.

Niall Sludden briefly restored Tyrone's lead on 52 minutes before Jack McCarron's 57th-minute point started a run of five unanswered points in 10 minutes - which included a massive 67th-minute lineball kick from keeper Beggan.

Monaghan's attempts to run down the clock in the closing minutes only served to give Tyrone a possible lifeline as a Richard Donnelly point was followed by two more Brennan frees.

Tyrone then worked the ball into Monaghan's half in the final play but Beggan safely gathered a long ball before the final whistle was blown.

GAA National Football League - Saturday, 24 February Division One Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10 Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14

Division Two Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10

Division Three Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-08