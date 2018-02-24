BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Carson gives Bannsiders win over Warrenpoint
Carson gives Bannsiders win over Warrenpoint
- From the section Irish
Josh Carson scores direct from a corner to secure a 1-0 win for title-chasing Coleraine against Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.
The deserved victory keeps Oran Kearney's side two points behind pacesetters Crusaders.
Kearney and Town boss Matthew Tipton gave their views on the Premiership encounter.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired