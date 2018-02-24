BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Carson gives Bannsiders win over Warrenpoint

Carson gives Bannsiders win over Warrenpoint

  Irish

Josh Carson scores direct from a corner to secure a 1-0 win for title-chasing Coleraine against Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

The deserved victory keeps Oran Kearney's side two points behind pacesetters Crusaders.

Kearney and Town boss Matthew Tipton gave their views on the Premiership encounter.

