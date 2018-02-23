Hurling League Division One B: Saffrons face leaders Limerick in Cushendall

Eoghan Campbell scored 1-1 after coming on as a substitute in last weekend's defeat in Portlaoise

Antrim hurlers will need to avoid defeat in Sunday's game in Cushendall against Division One B leaders Limerick to have any chance of avoiding a relegation play-off.

After fine displays in narrow defeats by Galway and Dublin, last weekend's loss in Laois was a jolt for Antrim.

The management have reacted by making four changes.

Goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, Stephen Rooney, Eoghan Campbell and Michael Armstrong are all drafted in.

Campbell scored a second-half goal in Portlaoise and he comes into the side after fully recovering from a broken foot.

The players to drop out are keeper Chris O'Connell, Neal McAuley, David Kearney and James McNaughton.

Limerick lead the Division One B on scoring difference from All-Ireland champions Galway despite being without their Na Piarsaigh players so far this year.

The bottom two teams in Division One B will meet in the relegation play-off which will see the losers dropping down to Division Two A.

At the moment, the Saffrons are the only team without a point in the division with Dublin, Offaly and Laois all on two points.

The winners of Offaly's derby contest with Laois on Sunday in Tullamore will almost certainly be guaranteed Division One B hurling next year while Dublin host Galway in Sunday's other game at Parnell Park.

Antrim: R Elliott; A Graffin, J Dillon, S Rooney; R McCambridge, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell, C McKinley; C Johnston, M Armstrong, N McManus; D McKinley, C McCann, N Elliott. Substitutes: E Gillan, M Donnelly, N McAuley, J McNaughton, D Murphy, D Kearney, D McGuinness, M Connolly, D McCloskey, C Carson, E O'Neill.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division Three A Warwickshire v Monaghan Birmingham, 14:45 GMT

Division Three B Sligo v Lancashire Markievicz Park, 12:00

Sunday

Division One A Kilkenny v Tipperary Nowlan Park, 14:00 Wexford v Clare Wexford Park, 14:00 Cork v Waterford Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 15:00

Division One B Offaly v Laois Tullamore, 12:30 Antrim v Limerick Cushendall, 14:00 Dublin v Galway Parnell Park, 14:00

Division Two A Kerry v Meath Tralee, 12:30 London v Westmeath Ruislip, 12:30 Carlow v Kildare Cullen Park, 14:00

Division Two B Donegal v Down Letterkenny, 14:00 Derry v Armagh Celtic Park, 14:00 Mayo v Wicklow Ballina, 14:00

Division Three A Longford v Louth Pearse Park, 14:00 Tyrone v Roscommon Dungannon, 14:00