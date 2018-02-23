BBC Sport - Football League: Monaghan derby 'critical' for Tyrone - Harte
Monaghan derby 'critical' for Tyrone - Harte
Red Hands boss Mickey Harte says Saturday night's showdown with Monaghan is vital to hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One.
Harte is seeking improvement from his team as they chase a second win in the campaign.
Tyrone sit sixth in the standings and two points behind Ulster rivals Monaghan going into the game in Castleblayney.
