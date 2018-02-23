Football League: Tyrone make six changes from Kildare win for Monaghan game

Mickey Harte's Tyrone side have two points from their opening three games while Monaghan are on four points

Allianz National League - 24 & 25 February Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; Saturday 18:45 GMT, Sunday 13:45 & live scores and reports on BBC Sport website

Tyrone have made six changes from their win over Kildare for Saturday's Division One Football League Ulster derby against Monaghan.

Tiaran McCann's absence is enforced after he suffered a fractured kneecap in the Newbridge win.

Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Colm McCavanagh, Conall McCann and Richard Donnelly are drafted in.

Hugh Pat McGeary, Rory Brennan, Ciaran McLaughlin, Padraig McNulty and Cathal McShane all drop out.

Brennan, McGeary and McNulty are named in the substitutes.

The two rivals will meet in Castleblaney on Saturday after winning their most recent league matches.

Monaghan edged a battling victory against Kerry while Tyrone's sole league success against Kildare was followed defeat to Donegal in their rearranged McKenna Cup final.

A win could see Monaghan go level on points with Dublin in Division One.

The All-Ireland champions are away to Mayo on Saturday in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final.

Also in Division One, Donegal will host Kildare in Ballyshannon on Sunday in the meeting of the only two teams without a win in the top-flight.

Gearoid McKiernan could make his first start of the season for Cavan in Cork

Unbeaten Cavan face Cork trip

Cavan are the only team that remain unbeaten in Division Two and Mattie McGleenan's side are a point clear of Cork and Down at the top of the standings after their win against Meath.

The Breffni men face a tricky visit to Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a top-of-the-table contest with midfielder Gearoid McKiernan pushing for a return to the starting side after another impressive cameo off the bench against Meath.

Down will be hoping to keep pace with the top two teams when they host Clare in Newry.

The Mourne County regrouped from the home defeated by Cork three weeks ago to win in Roscommon seven days later and victory on Sunday will put them in a strong position to challenge for promotion.

Bryansford's Marc Reid is expected to remain in goal for Eamon Burns' side after impressing following his late call-up for the Roscommon game.

Burns has a strong panel to call upon at the moment with the likes of Kevin McKernan and Niall Madine being unable to command starting roles in recent games.

Connaire Harrison remains suspended after his straight red card against Cork but Donal O'Hare deputised effectively in Roscommon.

Clare, who have drawn two of the opening three games, go into the contest hampered by the absence of suspended duo Jamie Malone and Gordon Kelly who picked up their bans following incidents in the game against Tipperary.

Fermanagh host Derry in Division Three

Fermanagh and Armagh will both aim to maintain their 100% records in Division Three with the Ernemen hosting Derry on Saturday evening and the Orchard men away to bottom team Offaly on Sunday.

Derry had to battle hard to overcome Offaly 1-15 to 0-13 at Celtic Park last weekend as Fermanagh eased to a 0-13 to 0-8 win in Sligo.

Rory Gallagher's Erne side look in better nick at the moment although there is a sense that Derry have been under-performing thus far in 2018 - even given the absence of their Slaughtneil contingent.

In Division Four, Antrim will be aiming to get back on the winning trail in London after being held by Wicklow at Corrigan Park but the Exiles are no longer the whipping boys in the bottom division.

London drew against Limerick in Ruislip two weeks ago after beating Wicklow by nine points a week earlier.

With Antrim only managing a draw against the Garden County, the Exiles will believe that they are capable of downing the Saffrons.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, C McCarron; C Meyler, P Hampsey, K McGeary; C Cavanagh, M Donnelly (capt); C McCann, N Sludden, P Harte; L Brennan, R Donnelly, C McAliskey. Substitutes: M O'Neill, M Bradley, R Brennan, F Burns, A McCrory, D McCurry, HP McGeary, R McNabb, P McNulty, D Mulgrew, R O'Neill.

GAA National Football League - Saturday, 24 February Division One Mayo v Dublin Castlebar, 19:00 Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney, 19:00

Division Two Tipperary v Meath Semple Stadium, 19:00

Division Three Fermanagh v Derry Brewster Park, 19:00

Division Four Waterford v Carlow Carriganore, 16:00

GAA National Football League - Sunday, 25 February Division One Donegal v Kildare Ballyshannon, 14:00 Kerry v Galway Tralee, 14:30

Division Two Cork v Cavan Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 13:00 Down v Clare Pairc Esler, 14:00 Louth v Roscommon Drogheda, 14:00

Division Three Westmeath v Sligo Cusack Park, 14:00 Longford v Wexford Pearse Park, 14:30 Offaly v Armagh O'Connor Park, 14:30