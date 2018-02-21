BBC Sport - GAA players being struck by hip and groin injury crisis
GAA players being struck by hip injury crisis
- From the section Gaelic Games
BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom reports on the growing number of hip and groin injuries among GAA players, including many young players.
We hear the views of a surgeon who has noticed the trend and a PhD student whose research confirms a growing problem in the sport.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired