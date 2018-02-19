All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: Slaughtneil regrouping for Nemo game

Karl McKaigue and his hurling team-mates came up short against 13-man Na Piarsaigh earlier this month

AIB All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry) Venue: O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Date: 24 February Throw-in: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle MW, Radio Foyle DAB and BBC Sport website

Karl McKaigue believes Slaughtneil can regroup from their All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final disappointment in Saturday's football semi-final against Cork side Nemo Rangers.

The hurlers looked to have a glorious chance when Na Piarsaigh were reduced to 13 men but the Limerick side regrouped to triumph by seven points.

"It's all guns blazing now," said the Derry dual player.

"Hurling is out of the way so we can focus on Nemo Rangers."

McKaigue's remarkable 2017 defensive stat

The Slaughtneil defender had an incredible run across both codes in 2017 as he held his direct opponent scoreless in 11 out of 12 championships games across both codes, while managing 0-6 himself.

However, McKaigue is keen to play down that issue, adding that it is largely a by-product of Slaughtneil's defensive tightness - especially in the football code.

"Stats can be a little bit misleading and I'd usually play a little bit in the full-back line, but during the Ulster club I was finding myself further and further out the field," adds McKaigue, who plays alongside his brother Chrissy in both teams.

"That helps things, especially when you play in Ulster and there's a lot of games that are 10-9 or 10-8. It's probably more down to that than any individual performances.

Slaughtneil squandered a glorious chances to reach their first All-Ireland Club Hurling final

Hurlers' defeat a bitter pill

McKaigue admits the hurling defeat on 10 February was a bitter pill to swallow although he seems unsure whether Slaughtneil were the architects of their own downfall or whether Na Piarsaigh's incredible second-half resolve was the primary factor in their victory or maybe a bit of both.

"We were winning by three points at half-time and could have been winning by a lot more.

"We registered 10 wides in the first half, and if you had to be going into the second half maybe seven or eight points ahead, you'd be a lot more happy.

"But that's just the way it worked out on the day. We had a massive chance when Na Piarsaigh got two men sent off early in the second half, and for whatever reason we just capitulated at that stage.

"Or you could say that Na Piarsaigh did raise their game and it would be unfair on them just to say it was our meltdown, and it was probably their quality that shone through a bit as well."

Nemo game looks hard to call

As for this weekend's game, the bookies are likely to regard it as a even contest rather than the massive 50-1 on odds that Na Piarsaigh had going into the hurling semi-final.

At the corresponding stage last year, Slaughtneil were big underdogs in their football semi-final against Diarmuid Connolly's St Vincent's but the Derry champions earned a totally deserved 0-12 to 0-10 win before going on to narrowly lose the All-Ireland decider against Dr Crokes.

"Nemo were probably a wee bit of a surprise package because everyone saw Dr Crokes as heavy favourites in Munster," adds McKaigue.

"I only saw one of their games which was that Munster final and, from what I saw, they totally bossed Dr Crokes that day. The won by maybe six or seven in the finish, and I thought they might have won by more.

"They have a sprinkle of inter-county players like Paul Kerrigan and Barry O'Driscoll and Luke Connolly, so they're going to be a very tough task.

"But you know we have played quality teams in the past few years and Nemo are going to be no different."

Victory will see Slaughtneil qualify for a third All-Ireland Club Football decider in four seasons as they were beaten 1-14 to 0-7 by Corofin in the 2015 final at Croke Park.