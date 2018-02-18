'Our heads were still in the bus or the dressing room' - Fermanagh rally to beat Sligo

Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher admits his side had a sluggish start to their National League win over Sligo.

"Our boys' heads were maybe still in the bus or the dressing room," said Gallagher after watching his team recover to claim a 0-13 to 0-8 victory.

"We started very tentatively and Sligo dominated a couple of kick outs and they caused us trouble inside but we got to grips with it and we dominated the game from thereafter."