BBC Sport - 'He's a huge catalyst for us' - Cavan boss McGleenan delighted by McKiernan cameo

'He's a huge catalyst for us' - McGleenan delighted by McKiernan cameo

Mattie McGleenan says he is thrilled with the performance of Gearoid McKiernan after the influential midfielder's half-time introduction helps Cavan to victory against Meath.

"That's his first 35 minutes in nearly six months," said McGleenan. "He's a huge catalyst for us going forward and he needed game time."

"I thought we were very intelligent in how we managed the game, especially in the second half when Meath got a bit of a run on us."

Top videos

Video

'He's a huge catalyst for us' - McGleenan delighted by McKiernan cameo

Video

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Video

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Video

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Video

Kodaira wins 500m gold with Olympic record

Video

GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh

Video

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired