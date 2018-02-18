BBC Sport - 'We were probably hanging on' - Monaghan's Conor McManus relieved with win over Kerry

'We were probably hanging on' - McManus relieved with Kerry win

Conor McManus says Monaghan had to 'dig in' to beat Kerry by two points in a thrilling National League duel at Inniskeen.

McManus scored a decisive penalty to help his side to a narrow 1-13 to 0-14 victory ahead of their round four match against Tyrone on 24 February.

"It was a good the way we steadied ourselves in the middle of the second half," said McManus. "Kerry were coming on strong but we managed to dig in and get a valuable two points."

Top videos

Video

'We were probably hanging on' - McManus relieved with Kerry win

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Video

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Video

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Video

Kodaira wins 500m gold with Olympic record

Video

GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh

Video

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Video

Warwood and Leigh's brilliant slopestyle commentary

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired