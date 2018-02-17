BBC Sport - Mickey Harte hits out at the media after Tyrone's McKenna Cup defeat
Harte hits out at media after McKenna defeat
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte hits out at the media coverage of his side after a 1-16 1-12 defeat to Donegal in the McKenna Cup final.
"I wish people would just look at our games in the totality of our championship performances last year and then, perhaps, they might view things through a different lens - I hope," said Harte.
Harte was unhappy with suggestions his side need to change their defensive approach but admitted that Tyrone, who were aiming for a seventh McKenna Cup title in a row, allowed Donegal to make the most of their missed chances at the Athletic Grounds.
