National Hurling League: Antrim slip to bottom of Division 1B

Neil McManus finished with a tally of 0-11 for Antrim

Antrim are still seeking their first win of the National League after a 0-27 to 2-16 loss to Laois.

Second-half goals by Eoghan Campbell and Nigel Elliott helped the visitors to keep in touch but they never looked capable of an upset at O'Moore Park.

The win for Laois moves them above Antrim and off the foot of Division 1B.

The Saffrons, who had already suffered narrow losses to Dublin and Galway, must win against Limerick or Offaly to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Terence McNaughton's charges looked good early on but found it tough against a Laois team, who had their captain and free-taker Ross King in superb form, finishing with 15 points - 14 of them from placed balls.

Neil McManus led by example in the opening stages.

The Cushendall forward responded to Laois getting the first point of the game with four unanswered scores to put his side into a three point lead after 12 minutes.

Laois countered with six consecutive scores, including four from the stick of King, to charge into a three-point lead.

McManus and James Ryan traded points before Ciaran Comerford put Laois 0-9 to 0-5 clear.

Elliott, McManus and Conor Johnston all scored as Antrim reduced the gap between the sides to the minimum, before Laois landed four unanswered frees to take a 0-13 to 0-8 half-time lead.

The hosts advantage was extended to seven points inside 90 seconds of the restart, with Paddy Purcell and King on target and Laois were cruising by the 43rd minute when they lead by 0-18 to 0-9.

Eamon Kelly's side could have claimed their opening goal soon after, but some sloppy play upfront handed Antrim a life-line.

Campbell came off the bench to score 1-1 inside a minute and reduce the gap back to five points but King settled the hosts once again.

McManus fired the next two points, while Elliott was through for a goal chance at the end of the third quarter, but was blocked by Laois defender Donncha Hartnett.

Elliott eventually found the net with a 67th minute goal to cut the gap to three points, but Laois finished strongly to take their first win of the campaign.