Hurling League: Saffrons make three changes for crucial Portlaoise game

Dublin edged out Antrim by one point at Corrigan Park two weeks ago

Antrim hurlers have made three changes for Saturday evening's crucial Division One B game away to Laois.

Ryan McCambridge and Neal McAuley have been drafted into the defence as Matthew Donnelly and Gerard Walsh drop to the bench.

James McNaughton comes into the attack with James Connolly dropping out.

The Saffrons need to turn their encouraging displays in their opening narrow defeats by Galway and Dublin into a victory in Portlaoise.

The two teams are the only sides without a point in the division and the losers will be strong favourites to be involved in the relegation play-off which will see the bottom two teams battling to avoid the drop to Division Two A.

After Saturday's game, Antrim will host Limerick in Cushendall on 25 February before their final game away to Offaly.

Limerick head the table on a maximum four points with All-Ireland champions Galway while Offaly and Dublin are both on two points.

Neil McManus hit 0-16 for Antrim in the 0-22 to 0-21 defeat by Dublin at Corrigan Park

McManus confident Antrim can avoid drop

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland earlier this week, Antrim forward Neil McManus said he was optimistic that the Saffrons could secure the two wins which would almost certainly guarantee their Division One B survival.

"We need two wins and we are very capable of doing that," said McManus.

"It's all about maintaining the level of performance that we have produced in our first two games.

"I don't know (precisely) where the points will turn up but I believe they will turn up.

"We are very happy how we are progressing as a team and we look forward to the Laois game on Saturday night with a huge amount of enthusiasm."

McAuley, McCambridge and McNaughton all came on as substitutes against Dublin two week ago when the Saffrons conceded 0-22.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One A Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium

Division One B Laois v Antrim Portlaoise Limerick v Dublin Gaelic Grounds

Division One Two A Meath v Westmeath Trim, 14:00

Division Three A Warwickshire 1-14 Longford 0-11 Pairc na hEireann

SUNDAY - 14:00 unless stated

Division One A Clare v Cork Ennis Waterford v Kilkenny Walsh Park

Division One B Galway v Offaly Salthill

Division Two A London v Carlow Ruislip, 13:00 Kildare v Kerry Newbridge

Division Two B Derry v Mayo Celtic Park, 12:30 Wicklow v Donegal Aughrim, 13:00 Down v Armagh Ballycran

Division Three A Monaghan v Tyrone Inniskeen, 12:30 Roscommon v Longford Dr Hyde Park, 12:30 Louth v Warwickshire Darver, 13:30