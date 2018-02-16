Football League: Sigerson duty likely to affect Monaghan and Kerry at Inniskeen

Conor McCarthy (second from right) is expected to miss Monaghan's game against Kerry

Both Monaghan and Kerry look likely to be without players involved in Saturday's Sigerson Cup final in Sunday's rearranged Division One Football League game at Inniskeen.

Monaghan's Conor McCarthy will play for UCD on Saturday with Kerry trio Jack Barry, Barry O'Sullivan and Brian O'Seanachain among his team-mates.

It's not clear if ex-minor star David Clifford will be fit for Kerry.

Conor McManus could start for Monaghan after being introduced against Kildare.

Monaghan shocked Kerry in Killarney last year but the Kingdom should go into the Inniskeen contest in confident mood after opening wins over Donegal and Mayo.

Cavan face Meath in Division Two

The rearranged game in Division Two sees Cavan hosting Meath at Kingspan Breffni.

The match was postponed twice last weekend and pre-paid tickets for the game are valid for the refixture.

Both teams go into the game on three points after a win and a draw in their opening two fixtures and the winner of the contest will go top of the table.

Gearoid McKiernan is in line to make his first start of the year for Cavan while Cian Mackey and Jason McLoughlin could also be named in the team.

Mackey has come off the bench to good effect in both Cavan's opening games against Clare and Louth.

Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh face Sligo at Markievicz Park

Fermanagh and Derry in Division Three action

Fermanagh will aim to maintain their 100% record in Division Three by beating neighbours Sligo.

The Erne County have followed up a promising Dr McKenna Cup campaign by earning opening home wins over Wexford and Offaly.

Sligo, after beating Wexford last time out, may present Rory Gallagher's side with a tougher examination at at Markievicz Park.

Armagh top the Division Three table after winning their first three matches.

In contrast, Derry are still without a point after opening defeats by Westmeath and Longford and badly need a win over fellow strugglers Offaly in a game which now has a 14:30 GMT start.

The Oak Leafers are still without their Slaughtneil players but will be fancied to open their account against Stephen Wallace's bottom-of-the-table side.

GAA National Football League - Sunday, 18 February Division One Monaghan v Kerry Inniskeen, 14:30

Division Two Cavan v Meath Kingspan Breffni, 14:00