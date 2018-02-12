BBC Sport - Neil McManus fears he will never play again for Antrim at Casement Park

McManus fears he will never play again at Casement

Antrim hurler Neil McManus fears he will never get the opportunity to play again at Casement Park as the redevelopment project continued to be hit by delays.

Top videos

Audio

McManus fears he will never play again at Casement

Video

Gale force snowboard, moguls king & Chemmy’s sales pitch

Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Ever seen an escalator used like this?

Video

Austria's Platzer crashes at 70mph during luge run

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Brilliant Ji & Parris the poacher in WSL round-up

Video

Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired