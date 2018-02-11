BBC Sport - Mickey Harte says he 'feels for Kildare' after Tyrone's one-point win in Newbridge
Tyrone fortunate to edge out Kildare admits Harte
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says Kildare didn't deserve to lose Sunday's thrilling Division One Football League game at Newbridge.
Mattie Donnelly's superb injury-time score earned a Red Hands a 1-16 to 0-18 win which Harte described as "fortunate".
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired