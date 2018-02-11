Football League Division Two: Roscommon 0-07 0-12 Down

Donal O'Hare's three points helped Down edge out Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park

Down produced a gritty display to earn a 0-12 to 0-7 away win over Roscommon in Division Two of the Football League.

The Mourne County hit the opening six points with Roscommon's prospects not helped by Ian Kilbride's and they remained 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at half-time.

Roscommon hit four straight points before Down keeper Marc Reid crucially saved a Ciaran Murtagh penalty.

A Darren O'Hagan point got Down scoring again before further Darragh O'Hanlon and Niall Madine scores.

Niall Donnelly's point opened the scoring for Down with O'Hagan, fit-again Ryan Johnston, Caolan Mooney and Donal O'Hare (two) notching the Mourne County's early points.

Despite Kilbride's dismissal after he picked a second yellow card, Roscommon responded with three points, including two Cian McKeon efforts, but Down regrouped to hit three more scores before half-time from Colm Flanagan, Anthony Doherty and O'Hare.

Ciaran Murtagh's half-time introduction boosted Roscommon and his brother Diarmuid hit two scores before two more points from another substitute Donie Shine reduced Down's lead to 0-9 to 0-7 by the 53rd minute.

At that stage the momentum appeared to be with the Rossies but then came a turning point as Down keeper Reid spread himself to save Murtagh's penalty.

O'Hagan's superb point from play two minutes later was a steadying score for Down.

After a scoreless 12 minutes, O'Hanlon's free added to Down's lead with Madine's score rounding off their win.

Down's win puts them level at the top of the table on four points with leaders Cork although Meath and Cavan, both on three points, have a game in hand on the Rebel and Mourne counties.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Saturday, 10 February Dublin 0-20 Donegal 0-15

Division One Sunday, 11 February Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11 Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan P Kerry P

Division Two Sunday, 11 February Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11 Cavan P Meath P Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10 Roscommon 0-07 Down 0-12

Division Three Sunday, 11 February Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10 Derry P Offaly P Sligo P Fermanagh P Wexford 1-10 Westmeath 0-16

Division Four Saturday, 10 February Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-05 Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11