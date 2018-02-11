BBC Sport - Donegal manager Declan Bonner praises 'brave' second-half display

Donegal boss Bonner praises 'brave' second-half display

Donegal manager Declan Bonner praises his side's 'brave' second-half performance in their 0-20 to 0-15 Division One defeat by Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday night.

Donegal have now lost their opening three fixtures of the campaign.

